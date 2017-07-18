FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says the club is still gathering details over Ezekiel Elliott’s involvement in an altercation at a Dallas bar, the latest off-field incident for the star running back.
Elliott, who was already facing a potential suspension over the NFL’s investigation of a year-old domestic case, was involved in a dispute Sunday night that led to a man getting punched in the nose and being taken to a hospital.
Dallas police said the 30-year-old man didn’t know who punched him, and the report does not mention Elliott.
Jones said Tuesday he didn’t want to speculate about a possible suspension. An NFL spokesman says the league is looking into the latest incident “to understand the facts.”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.