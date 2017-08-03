Subscribe
    Football

    NFL Hall of Fame Game 2017: Cowboys vs. Cardinals

    The 2017 NFL preseason kicked off on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, with the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals meeting in the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

    Arizona Cardinals running back Andre Ellington (38) celebrates
    (Credit: AP / David Richard)

    Arizona Cardinals running back Andre Ellington (38) celebrates his 3-yard touchdown run with quarterback Blaine Gabbert during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys in the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game in Canton, Ohio, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.

    Arizona Cardinals running back Kerwynn Williams (33) rushes
    (Credit: AP / David Richard)

    Arizona Cardinals running back Kerwynn Williams (33) rushes past Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Damien Wilson (57) and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (33) on a 5-yard touchdown during the first half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game in Canton, Ohio, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.

    Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers (80) catches
    (Credit: AP / David Richard)

    Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers (80) catches a 26-yard touchdown pass while defended by Arizona Cardinals safety Ironhead Gallon during the first half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game in Canton, Ohio, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Blaine Gabbert (7) throws against
    (Credit: AP / Ron Schwane)

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Blaine Gabbert (7) throws against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game in Canton, Ohio, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.

    Arizona Cardinals running back Kerwynn Williams carries the
    (Credit: AP / Ron Schwane)

    Arizona Cardinals running back Kerwynn Williams carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game in Canton, Ohio, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Kellen Moore (17) hands off
    (Credit: AP / Ron Schwane)

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Kellen Moore (17) hands off to running back Darren McFadden, during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals in the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game in Canton, Ohio, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Kellen Moore (17) throws against
    (Credit: AP / Ron Schwane)

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Kellen Moore (17) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game in Canton, Ohio, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.

