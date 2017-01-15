Subscribe
    David Bakhtiari #69 and Aaron Rodgers #12 of (Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw)

    David Bakhtiari #69 and Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrate after scoring a touchdown in the first half during the NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

    NFC divisional playoff: Packers vs. Cowboys

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Dallas Cowboys host the Green Bay Packers in the NFC divisional playoffs on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

    Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey (5) is congratulated
    (Credit: AP / Tony Gutierrez)

    Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey (5) is congratulated by Chris Jones (6) after making a field goal against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

    Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey (5) kicks a
    (Credit: AP / Tony Gutierrez)

    Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey (5) kicks a field goal against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

    Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys stands
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez)

    Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys stands at attention during the national anthem prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

    Richard Rodgers #82 of the Green Bay Packers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins)

    Richard Rodgers #82 of the Green Bay Packers scores a touchdown past Sean Lee #50 of the Dallas Cowboys in the first half during the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

    Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) rushes
    (Credit: AP / Ron Jenkins)

    Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) rushes for a gain as Green Bay Packers strong safety Morgan Burnett (42) reaches to tackle him during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

    Richard Rodgers #82 of the Green Bay Packers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez)

    Richard Rodgers #82 of the Green Bay Packers catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

    Anthony Hitchens #59 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez)

    Anthony Hitchens #59 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a sack during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in their NFC Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

    Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) carries
    (Credit: AP / Tony Gutierrez)

    Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) carries the ball as Green Bay Packers strong safety Morgan Burnett (42) defends during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

    Richard Rodgers #82 of the Green Bay Packers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez)

    Richard Rodgers #82 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

    Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys carries
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez)

    Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in their NFC Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

    Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez)

    Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

    Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys calls
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez)

    Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in their NFC Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

    The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform on the field
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez)

    The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform on the field prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

    An American flag covers the field inside AT&T
    (Credit: AP / Mat Otero)

    An American flag covers the field inside AT&T Stadium before an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, from left, Ezekiel
    (Credit: AP / Jose Yau)

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, from left, Ezekiel Elliott and Cole Beasley relax in the end zone during warm ups before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

    Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw)

    Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys directs warm ups before the NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

    Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys stretches
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw)

    Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys stretches before the NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

    Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms
    (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington)

    Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up on the field prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

    Green Bay Packers Defensive Coordinator Dom Capers is
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez)

    Green Bay Packers Defensive Coordinator Dom Capers is seen on the field during warmups prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

    Clay Matthews #52 of the Green Bay Packers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez)

    Clay Matthews #52 of the Green Bay Packers warms up on the field prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

    Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys warms
    (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington)

    Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up on the field prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, left, and former
    (Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth)

    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, left, and former running back Emmitt Smith talk before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

    Dez Bryant #88 and Ezekiel Elliott #21 of
    (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington)

    Dez Bryant #88 and Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys warm up on the field prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

    Andrew Gachkar #52 of the Dallas Cowboys warms
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez)

    Andrew Gachkar #52 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up on the field prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

    Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys warms
    (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington)

    Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up on the field prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

    Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys and
    (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington)

    Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys and head coach Jason Garrett are seen on the field during warmups prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

    Tony Romo #9 and Dak Prescott #4 of
    (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington)

    Tony Romo #9 and Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warm up on the field prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

