FRISCO, Texas — Dallas police have suspended an investigation into an incident at a bar involving Ezekiel Elliott, the latest off-field issue for the Cowboys’ star running back.

Police said Wednesday the investigation was suspended “due to the lack of a complaint,” and that no other witnesses had come forward. The statement said investigators had made several unsuccessful attempts to reach the 30-year-old man who was punched in the nose Sunday night.

Dallas coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday he hadn’t spoken to Elliott about the incident but planned to when players report to the practice facility Friday, a day before the team flies to California for training camp. Elliott wasn’t named in the original police report.

Elliott hasn’t been cleared by the NFL over a domestic dispute last year in Columbus, Ohio. The 2016 NFL rushing leader also was seen visiting a legal marijuana shop before a preseason game in Seattle last year, and was caught on video pulling down a woman’s shirt at a St. Patrick’s Day parade.