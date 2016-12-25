Broncos vs. Chiefs

(Credit: Getty Images / Jason Hanna) (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Hanna) KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Nose tackle Dontari Poe #92 of the Kansas City Chiefs passes to tight end Demetrius Harris #84 in the end zone for a touchdown during the 4th quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Ed Zurga) (Credit: AP / Ed Zurga) Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) vaults Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

(Credit: Getty Images / Reed Hoffmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Reed Hoffmann) KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Strong safety Eric Berry #29 of the Kansas City Chiefs intercepts a pass in the final seconds of the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: TNS / John Sleezer) (Credit: TNS / John Sleezer) Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris catch a touchdown pass from nose tackle Dontari Poe in the fourth quarter in front of Denver Broncos free safety Darian Stewart Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 33-10. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS)

(Credit: Getty Images / Jason Hanna) (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Hanna) KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Nose tackle Dontari Poe #92 of the Kansas City Chiefs passes to tight end Demetrius Harris #84 in the end zone for a touchdown during the 4th quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Nose tackle Dontari Poe #92 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with teammates after passing for a touchdown during the 4th quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Reed Hoffmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Reed Hoffmann) KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Nose tackle Dontari Poe #92 of the Kansas City Chiefs leaves the field after the Chiefs defeated the Broncos 33-10 to win the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Reed Hoffmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Reed Hoffmann) KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Kansas City Chiefs fans perform the Tomahawk Chop during the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Ed Zurga) (Credit: AP / Ed Zurga) Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters (22) breaks up a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

(Credit: Getty Images / Jason Hanna) (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Hanna) KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Nose tackle Dontari Poe #92 of the Kansas City Chiefs jokes with cornerback Chris Harris #25 and cornerback Aqib Talib #21 of the Denver Broncos after the Chiefs defeated the Broncos 33-1- to win the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Jason Hanna) (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Hanna) KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Nose tackle Dontari Poe #92 of the Kansas City Chiefs passes to tight end Demetrius Harris #84 in the end zone for a touchdown during the 4th quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Jason Hanna) (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Hanna) KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Nose tackle Dontari Poe #92 of the Kansas City Chiefs passes to tight end Demetrius Harris #84 in the end zone for a touchdown during the 4th quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Jason Hanna) (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Hanna) KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Nose tackle Dontari Poe #92 of the Kansas City Chiefs is interviewed after the Chiefs defeated the Broncos 33-10 to win the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Ed Zurga) (Credit: AP / Ed Zurga) Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is brought down by Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

(Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel) (Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel) Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is upended by Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons, unseen, during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

(Credit: TNS / John Sleezer) (Credit: TNS / John Sleezer) Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris picks up a first down in the second quarter Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS)

(Credit: TNS / John Sleezer) (Credit: TNS / John Sleezer) Paul Bachelor, from Lenexa, Kan., tries to cover up from the rain during Sunday's football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, Dec. 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS)

(Credit: TNS / John Sleezer) (Credit: TNS / John Sleezer) Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons picks off a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the first quarter Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel) (Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel) Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) jumps over Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) and safety Darian Stewart (26) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

(Credit: EPA / LARRY W. SMITH) (Credit: EPA / LARRY W. SMITH) epa05688270 A fan wearing a santa claus outfit watches the action during the first half of the NFL American football game between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, 25 December 2016. EPA/LARRY W. SMITH

(Credit: TNS / John Sleezer) (Credit: TNS / John Sleezer) A Christmas Tree performs the Kansas City Chiefs chop before the start of Sunday's football game against the Denver Broncos, Dec. 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS)

(Credit: TNS / John Sleezer) (Credit: TNS / John Sleezer) Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith throws a first down pass to tight end Travis Kelce in the first quarter Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS)

(Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel) (Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel) Denver Broncos running back Justin Forsett (20) scores a touchdown over offensive tackle Michael Schofield (79), as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ramik Wilson (53) and offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz (71) try to stop him, during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: TNS / John Sleezer) (Credit: TNS / John Sleezer) Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Terrance Mitchell knocks down a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jordan Taylor in the second quarter Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS)

(Credit: TNS / John Sleezer) (Credit: TNS / John Sleezer) Kansas City Chiefs fan Mike Burton cheers on the team before the start of Sunday's football game against the Denver Broncos, Dec. 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS)

(Credit: Getty Images / Jason Hanna) (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Hanna) KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: The Kansas City Chiefs huddle during the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Jason Hanna) (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Hanna) KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs passes during the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Jason Hanna) (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Hanna) KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Quarterback Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos hands off to running back Justin Forsett #20 during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Ed Zurga) (Credit: AP / Ed Zurga) Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

(Credit: Getty Images / Reed Hoffmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Reed Hoffmann) KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs hands off to running back Spencer Ware #32 during the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Jason Hanna) (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Hanna) KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs passes during the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Reed Hoffmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Reed Hoffmann) KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs hands off to running back Spencer Ware #32 during the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Jason Hanna) (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Hanna) KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs takes a snap during the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Jason Hanna) (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Hanna) KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Running back Spencer Ware #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs carreis the ball as inside linebacker Todd Davis #51 and defensive end Jared Crick #93 of the Denver Broncos defend during the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Reed Hoffmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Reed Hoffmann) KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs passes during the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Ed Zurga) (Credit: AP / Ed Zurga) Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) runs for a 10-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

(Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel) (Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel) Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

(Credit: Getty Images / Reed Hoffmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Reed Hoffmann) KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Quarterback Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos passes during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Reed Hoffmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Reed Hoffmann) KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs passes during the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Jason Hanna) (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Hanna) KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Quarterback Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos passes during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Reed Hoffmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Reed Hoffmann) KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Quarterback Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos passes during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)