Sunday Night Football: Packers vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions, 31-24, to clinch the NFC North in their regular-season finale Sunday at Ford Field.
Geronimo Allison #81 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates his touchdown catch with teammate Jared Cook #89 against the Detroit Lions during fourth quarter at Ford Field on Jan. 1, 2017 in Detroit.
Geronimo Allison #81 of the Green Bay Packers catches at touchdown pass in front of Tahir Whitehead #59 of the Detroit Lions during fourth quarter at Ford Field on Jan. 1, 2017 in Detroit.
Jordy Nelson #87 of the Green Bay Packers is tackled by Darius Slay #23 of the Detroit Lions during third-quarter action at Ford Field on Jan. 1, 2017 in Detroit.
ADVERTISEMENT
Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers crosses the goal line in front of Don Carey #26 of the Detroit Lions for a touchdown during third quarter action at Ford Field on Jan. 1, 2017 in Detroit.
Head coach head coach Mike McCarthy of the Green Bay Packers watches his team against the Detroit Lions during first half action at Ford Field on Jan. 1, 2017 in Detroit.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions runs for yardage against the Green Bay Packers during first half action at Ford Field on Jan. 1, 2017 in Detroit.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions looks to pass the ball past Clay Matthews #52 of the Green Bay Packers during first half action at Ford Field on Jan. 1, 2017 in Detroit.
Jake Ryan #47 of the Green Bay Packers and Kerry Hyder #61 of the Detroit Lions react to a neck injury to Quinten Rollins (not pictured) of the Packers during the third quarter at Ford Field on Jan. 1, 2017 in Detroit.
ADVERTISEMENT
Quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions calls out a play for his team against the Green Bay Packers during first half action at Ford Field on Jan. 1, 2017 in Detroit.
Ty Montgomery #88 of the Green Bay Packers runs for yardage against the Detroit Lions during first-quarter action at Ford Field on Jan. 1, 2017 in Detroit.
Detroit Lions free safety Glover Quin (27) and middle linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) tackle Green Bay Packers fullback Aaron Ripkowski (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit.
Detroit Lions defensive end Devin Taylor (98) chases Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit.
Aaron Ripkowski #22 of the Green Bay Packers runs for yardage against the Detroit Lions during first quarter at Ford Field on Jan. 1, 2017 in Detroit.
ADVERTISEMENT
Green Bay Packers fullback Aaron Ripkowski (22) flips over Detroit Lions strong safety Tavon Wilson (32) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and cornerback Damarious Randall (23) take down Detroit Lions fullback Zach Zenner during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit.
Ty Montgomery #88 of the Green Bay Packers runs for yardage against the Detroit Lions during first-quarter action at Ford Field on Jan. 1, 2017 in Detroit.
Devin Taylor #98 of the Detroit Lions chases down quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during first-quarter action at Ford Field on Jan. 1, 2017 in Detroit.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions looks down field against the Green Bay Packers during first-quarter action at Ford Field on Jan. 1, 2017 in Detroit.
ADVERTISEMENT
Golden Tate #15 of the Detroit Lions cannot pull down the pass as the ball falls for an incomplete pass during first quarter action against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on Jan. 1, 2017 in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers fullback Aaron Ripkowski (22) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers fullback Aaron Ripkowski (22), defended by Detroit Lions middle linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59), falls into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers fullback Aaron Ripkowski (22) is congratulated by tight end Jared Cook (89) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.