NFC Wild Card: Lions vs. Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks hosted the Detroit Lions in an NFC wild-card playoff game on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at CenturyLink Field.
Head coach Jim Caldwell of the Detroit Lions walks to the field before the NFC Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.
Detroit Lions fullback Zach Zenner (34) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, lower left, and free safety Steven Terrell, right, in the first half of an NFL football NFC wild card playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Seattle.
Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions escapes pressure during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card game at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford holds the brace on his finger after attempting a pass in the first half of an NFL football NFC wild card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Seattle.
Detroit Lions fullback Zach Zenner (34) rushes as he is pursued by Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed, left, and outside linebacker K.J. Wright, right, in the first half of an NFL football NFC wild card playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Seattle.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson, right, comes up with a reception for a touchdown next to Detroit Lions strong safety Tavon Wilson (32) in the first half of an NFL football NFC wild card playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Seattle.
Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions huddles with teammates during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card game at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football NFC wild card playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Seattle.
The Seattle Seahawks run onto the field prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions at CenturyLink Field on Jan.7, 2017 in Seattle.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson, left, reaches around Detroit Lions strong safety Tavon Wilson (32) to make a catch for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football NFC wild card playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Seattle.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes during warmups before an NFL football NFC wild card playoff game against the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Seattle.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson (10) celebrates with wide receiver Doug Baldwin after Richardson caught a pass for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football NFC wild card playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Seattle.
Middle linebacker Bobby Wagner #54 of the Seattle Seahawks brings down Running back Zach Zenner #34 of the Detroit Lions at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes as Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark, right, blocks Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker, center, in the first half of an NFL football NFC wild card playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Seattle.
=Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks throws the ball as he is tackled by Kerry Hyder #61 of the Detroit Lions during the NFC Wild Card game at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.
Seattle Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls, center, is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive tackle Khyri Thornton (99) and Lions middle linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) in the first half of an NFL football NFC wild card playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Seattle.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, right, is pursued by Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (94) as Ansah is blocked by Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle George Fant, center, in the first half of an NFL football NFC wild card playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Seattle.
Devin Hester #17 of the Seattle Seahawks runs with the ball during the first half against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Wild Card game at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.
Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up with J.D. McKissic #30 prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions passes prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.
Earl Thomas #29 of the Seattle Seahawks (R) greets Richard Sherman #25 prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.
Defensive back Jeron Johnson #32 of the Seattle Seahawks seen bundled up in the cold weather during warmup exercises prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.
Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks signs autographs for fans prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.
A Seattle Seahawks fan is seen prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.
Seattle Seahawks fans hold signs prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.
Running back Joique Bell #44 of the Detroit Lions stops to take a photo with members of the U.S. Armed Services prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.
Earl Thomas #29 of the Seattle Seahawks stands on the field prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.
Wide receiver Golden Tate #15 of the Detroit Lions warms up prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.
Richard Sherman #25 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.
National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell (L) talks with head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.
Former running back Shaun Alexander of the Seattle Seahawks is seen on the field prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.
Punter Jon Ryan #9 of the Seattle Seahawks greets wide receiver Golden Tate #15 of the Detroit Lions prior to the NFC Wild Card game at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.
Steven Hauschka #4 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.
A Seattle Seahawks fan vehicle sits parked with an effigy of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the hood and bumper near CenturyLink Field before an NFL football NFC wild card playoff football game between the Seahawks and the Lions, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Seattle.
Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks passes prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.
