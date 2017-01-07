NFC Wild Card: Lions vs. Seahawks

(Credit: Getty Images / Steve Dykes) (Credit: Getty Images / Steve Dykes) Head coach Jim Caldwell of the Detroit Lions walks to the field before the NFC Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.

(Credit: AP / Stephen Brashear) (Credit: AP / Stephen Brashear) Detroit Lions fullback Zach Zenner (34) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, lower left, and free safety Steven Terrell, right, in the first half of an NFL football NFC wild card playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Seattle.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Ferrey) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Ferrey) Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions escapes pressure during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card game at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.

(Credit: AP / Stephen Brashear) (Credit: AP / Stephen Brashear) Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford holds the brace on his finger after attempting a pass in the first half of an NFL football NFC wild card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Seattle.

(Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson) (Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson) Detroit Lions fullback Zach Zenner (34) rushes as he is pursued by Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed, left, and outside linebacker K.J. Wright, right, in the first half of an NFL football NFC wild card playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Seattle.

(Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson) (Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson) Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson, right, comes up with a reception for a touchdown next to Detroit Lions strong safety Tavon Wilson (32) in the first half of an NFL football NFC wild card playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Seattle.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Ferrey) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Ferrey) Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions huddles with teammates during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card game at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.

(Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson) (Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson) Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football NFC wild card playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Seattle.

(Credit: Getty Images / Steve Dykes) (Credit: Getty Images / Steve Dykes) The Seattle Seahawks run onto the field prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions at CenturyLink Field on Jan.7, 2017 in Seattle.

(Credit: AP / Stephen Brashear) (Credit: AP / Stephen Brashear) Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson, left, reaches around Detroit Lions strong safety Tavon Wilson (32) to make a catch for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football NFC wild card playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Seattle.

(Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson) (Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson) Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes during warmups before an NFL football NFC wild card playoff game against the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Seattle.

(Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson) (Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson) Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson (10) celebrates with wide receiver Doug Baldwin after Richardson caught a pass for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football NFC wild card playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Seattle.

(Credit: Getty Images / Otto Greule Jr) (Credit: Getty Images / Otto Greule Jr) Middle linebacker Bobby Wagner #54 of the Seattle Seahawks brings down Running back Zach Zenner #34 of the Detroit Lions at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.

(Credit: AP / Stephen Brashear) (Credit: AP / Stephen Brashear) Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes as Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark, right, blocks Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker, center, in the first half of an NFL football NFC wild card playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Seattle.

(Credit: Getty Images / Steve Dykes) (Credit: Getty Images / Steve Dykes) =Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks throws the ball as he is tackled by Kerry Hyder #61 of the Detroit Lions during the NFC Wild Card game at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.

(Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson) (Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson) Seattle Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls, center, is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive tackle Khyri Thornton (99) and Lions middle linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) in the first half of an NFL football NFC wild card playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Seattle.

(Credit: AP / Stephen Brashear) (Credit: AP / Stephen Brashear) Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, right, is pursued by Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (94) as Ansah is blocked by Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle George Fant, center, in the first half of an NFL football NFC wild card playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Seattle.

(Credit: Getty Images / Steve Dykes) (Credit: Getty Images / Steve Dykes) Devin Hester #17 of the Seattle Seahawks runs with the ball during the first half against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Wild Card game at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Ferrey) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Ferrey) Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up with J.D. McKissic #30 prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.

(Credit: Getty Images / Otto Greule Jr) (Credit: Getty Images / Otto Greule Jr) Quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions passes prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.

(Credit: Getty Images / Steve Dykes) (Credit: Getty Images / Steve Dykes) Earl Thomas #29 of the Seattle Seahawks (R) greets Richard Sherman #25 prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.

(Credit: Getty Images / Otto Greule Jr) (Credit: Getty Images / Otto Greule Jr) Defensive back Jeron Johnson #32 of the Seattle Seahawks seen bundled up in the cold weather during warmup exercises prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Ferrey) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Ferrey) Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks signs autographs for fans prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.

(Credit: Getty Images / Otto Greule Jr) (Credit: Getty Images / Otto Greule Jr) A Seattle Seahawks fan is seen prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Ferrey) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Ferrey) Seattle Seahawks fans hold signs prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.

(Credit: Getty Images / Otto Greule Jr) (Credit: Getty Images / Otto Greule Jr) Running back Joique Bell #44 of the Detroit Lions stops to take a photo with members of the U.S. Armed Services prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.

(Credit: Getty Images / Steve Dykes) (Credit: Getty Images / Steve Dykes) Earl Thomas #29 of the Seattle Seahawks stands on the field prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.

(Credit: Getty Images / Otto Greule Jr) (Credit: Getty Images / Otto Greule Jr) Wide receiver Golden Tate #15 of the Detroit Lions warms up prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.

(Credit: Getty Images / Steve Dykes) (Credit: Getty Images / Steve Dykes) Richard Sherman #25 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.

(Credit: Getty Images / Steve Dykes) (Credit: Getty Images / Steve Dykes) National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell (L) talks with head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.

(Credit: Getty Images / Otto Greule Jr) (Credit: Getty Images / Otto Greule Jr) Former running back Shaun Alexander of the Seattle Seahawks is seen on the field prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.

(Credit: Getty Images / Otto Greule Jr) (Credit: Getty Images / Otto Greule Jr) Punter Jon Ryan #9 of the Seattle Seahawks greets wide receiver Golden Tate #15 of the Detroit Lions prior to the NFC Wild Card game at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.

(Credit: Getty Images / Steve Dykes) (Credit: Getty Images / Steve Dykes) Steven Hauschka #4 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 7, 2017 in Seattle.

(Credit: AP / Stephen Brashear) (Credit: AP / Stephen Brashear) A Seattle Seahawks fan vehicle sits parked with an effigy of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the hood and bumper near CenturyLink Field before an NFL football NFC wild card playoff football game between the Seahawks and the Lions, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Seattle.