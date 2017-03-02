INDIANAPOLIS — If you like your offensive tackles to be big and nasty, then Garett Bolles is your man. And with the Jets and Giants both in the market for offensive line help, the Utah left tackle could be on their radar in next month’s NFL Draft.

“When I’m on the field, I want to put people in the dirt,” Bolles said Thursday at the NFL Combine. He called himself “nasty” and used another choice word to describe himself — a word unsuitable for a family newspaper.

Bolles is an intriguing prospect in a draft that isn’t deep in tackles. He had major behavioral issues as a teenager and was kicked out of his home before eventually being taken in by his high school lacrosse coach in Saratoga Springs, Utah. It’s a story akin to that of Michael Oher, who had a difficult childhood in Memphis, Tennessee. was in and out of foster homes and homeless before being taken in by Leigh Anne and Sean Touhy. Oher, who went on to play at Mississippi and was drafted in the first round by the Ravens in 2009, was the subject of the popular movie “The Blind Side.”

Bolles, now 24, did not immediately play college football after high school, instead going on a Mormon mission before eventually playing junior college football at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah. He played the 2016 season at Utah and is now highly regarded as an NFL prospect.

He loves the sport and hopes to make it big in the NFL.

“I have the dog in me,” he said. “Love football because I can punch people and get away with it.”

The Jets and Giants are considering upgrades at tackle. The Jets replaced the retiring D’Brickashaw Ferguson last season with former Broncos tackle Ryan Clady, but the oft-injured tackle was released last month. The Giants have expressed frustration with left tackle Ereck Flowers, a 2015 first-round pick whose pass protection has been problematic in each of his first two seasons.