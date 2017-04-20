HIGHLIGHTS Big Blue gets 4 prime-time games

Jets will visit Bills in Week 1

The Giants will be playing under prime-time lights a lot in 2017.

They’ll start the season on the road against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football Sept. 10. It’ll be the fifth time in six years the Giants will open against Dallas, whom they swept last year for the first time since 2011.

After finishing 11-5 and making the playoffs, Ben McAdoo’s club has four prime-time games, including Monday night in Week 2 against Detroit at MetLife Stadium, Sunday night, Oct. 15, in Denver and Thanksgiving at Washington.

Three of the Giants’ first six games are at night, four of their first six are on the road, and three of their final four are at home.

The Jets will start the season the same way they ended the last one — facing the Bills. For the first time since 2009, the Jets will open on the road, and they’ll finish on the road, too, facing the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots Dec. 31.

The Jets have only one prime-time matchup. After hosting the Falcons Oct. 29, they’ll have a short week of preparation before playing the Bills on Thursday, Nov. 2. The Jets, who will be on the road in Weeks 1 and 2 (Raiders), will play five of their next eight games at home before a Week 11 bye. Three of their final four (Broncos, Saints, Patriots) will be on the road.

The Jets, who went 5-11, haven’t made the playoffs since 2010. Single-game tickets will be available to the public Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The Patriots will begin their quest to repeat on Thursday Night Football against Kansas City in the league opener Sept. 7, when they’ll hang up their fifth championship banner. In a rematch of Super Bowl LI, New England will face the Falcons at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night in Week 7.