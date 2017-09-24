TURNING POINT
With the score tied at 24, Brad Wing’s punt on fourth-and-1 from his 34 fluttered out of bounds for only 28 yards with 13 seconds left, giving the Eagles time to get within field-goal range quickly and win on a 61-yard kick. It was the opposite of Matt Dodge’s fateful punt down the middle of the field that the Eagles’ DeSean Jackson returned for the winning touchdown in 2010, but the outcome was the same: a Giants loss at the final whistle.
