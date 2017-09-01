FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Giants appear to have their kicker.

First-year player Aldrick Rosas connected on four field goals Thursday night, including a game-winning 48-yarder as time expired in the Giants’ 40-38 victory over the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. It was the first real pressure kick for Rosas this summer and it likely cemented his job heading into cutdown weekend.

“It felt good,” he said.

It could have felt better, though. Rosas said he was ready to kick a 60-yarder if necessary. While he may have a strong enough leg to do that at some point, it was not necessary in this game.

Rosas handled all of the kicking in the game, a sign that the Giants wanted to test him thoroughly before they go into the regular season with him. He was good from 22, 31 and 27 yards besides the game-winner and kicked four extra points. Mike Nugent, who had been splitting reps with Rosas throughout the preseason, did not play.

Rosas said he still will be nervous this weekend as the team trims its roster to 53 players and, almost certainly, one kicker. Even if he doesn’t stick with the Giants, Rosas said he thinks he has shown himself to be an NFL kicker.

“I feel like I filled my resume pretty well so far,” he said, “so at this point, whatever happens happens.”

Costly fumble?

Will Tye’s first reaction was confusion.

“I saw the ball and I was like: Is that from me?” the Giants tight end said. “Fumbles are something I don’t do.”

Yet he did it Thursday night at a critical juncture in his quest to make the team. On the second snap of the game, Tye caught a pass from Geno Smith and was stripped of the ball. It initially was ruled an incomplete pass, but Bill Belichick challenged the ruling and the Patriots got the ball.

Tye finished the game with three more catches for 48 yards, including a 24-yarder.

“Everyone was like, ‘You’re good, you’re good,’ ” Tye said of the post-fumble encouragement. “I don’t need that. I’m always ready.”

Ready, too, for whatever happens this weekend as he sits on the roster bubble.

“I’ll be relaxed,” he said. “Be with family a little bit, and whatever happens, I’ll be ready, that’s for sure.”

Giant steps

The Giants’ backup quarterback competition doesn’t have a clear-cut winner. Smith went 10-for-11 for 111 yards and a touchdown. Josh Johnson was 11-for-14 with a touchdown . . . The Mara and Tisch families, owners of the Giants, announced a $1-million pledge to the Houston relief efforts, including donations to Americares, American Red Cross and Houston food bank, on behalf of the organization‘s players, coaches and staff.