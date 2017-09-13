Aldrick Rosas may have been the only Giant to walk away from the opener on Sunday night with a smile on his face. He had two pretty good reasons.

The first was his NFL debut, which included a field goal that represented the only points for the Giants in the 19-3 loss. The second was that earlier in the day his daughter, Karsyn, was born.

“What a day, right?” Rosas said on Wednesday, having returned from visiting his family in Northern California. “It was the best day I could have had.”

Rosas and his girlfriend, Tiffany Lopez, had hoped to induce labor on Monday when the Giants were off following the game and Rosas could be there. Karsyn had other plans and Lopez went into labor around midnight. Rosas wound up FaceTiming with the delivery room through the night; he was able to see the birth and hear the first cry. Long-snapper Zak DeOssie was with him in their hotel room for most of the process.

After the game Rosas hitched a ride on co-owner Steve Tisch’s private plane from Dallas to Burbank, then flew up to Sacramento to meet his daughter and hold her for the first time on Monday morning. He took the redeye back and landed in New Jersey on Wednesday morning.

Asked what he will tell his daughter about the day she was born, Rosas said: “It was a whirlwind of a day, and dreams came true that day.”

Waiting for Odell

The Giants return to practice Thursday and will get a better idea on the availability of Odell Beckham Jr. for Monday night’s game against the Lions. After going through some drills in a pregame workout on Sunday, Beckham could work with the full team for the first time since he sprained his ankle on Aug. 21.

“There’s no hiding the fact he’s a playmaker, our best player,” Eli Manning said of Beckham. “It’s pretty obvious. I think everybody knows that. It’s different when he’s on the field.”

Hanging hopes on Beckham’s return, though, is not necessarily a smart offensive game plan.

“There or not,” Manning said, “we have to play better than what we did. We can and we will.”

Giant pitch

The 2007 Giants will be honored at Saturday’s Yankee game, part of the 10-year anniversary celebration of their Super Bowl season. Antonio Pierce, David Tyree, Jeff Feagles and Shaun O’Hara will throw out the ceremonial first pitches. The whole team will also be honored at halftime of Monday night’s Giants home opener against the Lions . . . Three rookies started for the Giants in Dallas: TE Evan Engram, FB Shane Smith and DT Dalvin Tomlinson. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that was their highest number of rookie starters in a season opener since 1997, when WR Ike Hilliard, RB Tiki Barber, S Sam Garnes and C Derek Engler all started in a 31-17 victory against the Eagles. The Giants had another rookie, too; it was Jim Fassel’s first game as a head coach.