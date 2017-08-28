Aldrick Rosas has made every kick the Giants have asked him to make this summer, going 4-for-4 on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra points in the preseason.

As a first-year player, though, there is still something else he needs to show the coaches before he can win the job.

“Automatic-ness.”

That’s the word Rosas used to describe the sense of certainty that comes when a veteran trots into a game to attempt a kick.

“I feel like I’m off to a good start,” Rosas said on Monday. “I feel like I still have a lot more to prove. I’m anxious to get out there as much as I can and get as many reps as I can and start building that automatic-ness where they know they can send me out and I’ll do my job.”

Rosas and Mike Nugent have gone kick for kick in the competition for the job this preseason, and now they have one game to go.

“The mentality doesn’t change,” Rosas said. “It’s still day by day, kick by kick. I’m looking forward to this week and finishing it off strong.”