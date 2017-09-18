The ‘Rabbit’s foot brought no luck to the Giants.

Janoris Jenkins, the Pro Bowl cornerback known as Jackrabbit, was inactive for Monday night’s game against the Lions with an ankle injury. The loss left the Giants scurrying to fill his role as their best pass defender.

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie started in Jenkins’ place in the base defense, but the Giants went with several different looks throughout the game. Those permutations included having Rodgers-Cromartie at safety, safety Nat Berhe playing coverage in the slot, and Ross Cockrell playing outside.

Eli Apple started in his usual spot at left corner and was beaten by Marvin Jones on a 27-yard touchdown in the first quarter that gave the Lions a 7-0 lead. Apple had tight coverage on the play but did not recognize the underthrown pass from Matt Stafford for which Jones came back.

No Hart

Bobby Hart was cleared to play but lasted only two snaps on his already sprained right ankle.

After the right tackle allowed a sack of Eli Manning on the second offensive play of the game, he came off the field in visible pain. The Giants replaced him by moving Justin Pugh from left guard to right tackle and inserting Brett Jones at left guard. The Giants practiced with that lineup during the week as Hart recovered from the injury he first suffered last week against the Cowboys. Hart practiced fully late in the week and was not listed on the final injury report.

Giant steps

First-round pick TE Evan Engram caught an 18-yard pass in the end zone for the Giants’ first touchdown of the season. Engram, though, was penalized for celebrating the play, which led to the Lions beginning their next possession at the Giants’ 45 when the ensuing kickoff went out of bounds . . . Other inactives for the Giants included QB Davis Webb, RB Wayne Gallman, LB Keenan Robinson, TE Matt LaCosse, LB B.J. Goodson and DE Avery Moss.