It’s been exactly four weeks since Odell Beckham Jr. last played in a game. Tonight he’ll try to end that streak. The star receiver has been limited in practice for the past few days and will go through a pregame workout to see if he is ready to suit up against the Lions.

It’ll be a similar process to what he did last week in Dallas, stretching and running routes under the watchful eyes of coaches and trainers. He’s hoping for a different result.

“As bad as I wanted to play [in Dallas], it just wasn’t there,” Beckham said this week. “Unfortunately, as much as I was trying my hardest to get out there, it just wasn’t enough time.”

Ben McAdoo said he and the medical staff will be watching Beckham’s workout closely.

“We’re just seeing his level of confidence and where he is sticking his foot in the ground,” the Giants coach said.

They’ll also be listening to how Beckham says he feels.

“It’s visual and verbal,” McAdoo said.

Now that he’s had another week of rehab and has been practicing a bit, it’s a much more realistic outcome for Beckham to play this week than it was last.

“Everything in me was like, ‘You know, we’re here, lights are on, it’s Dallas, I want to get out there bad,’ ” Beckham said of his workout last Sunday. “But you just have to be smart. It’s a long season and that’s one game. Unfortunately, we lost, but it’s one game. You have 15 more to prove yourself.”

Including, perhaps, this one.

DEFENSE HURTING, TOO

Beckham’s injury isn’t the only one that will bear monitoring during pregame warmups. The Giants downgraded CB Janoris Jenkins (hand/ankle) to questionable on Sunday and LB B.J. Goodson (leg) is also questionable. Both practiced during the week, but missing either would leave a hole in the Giants’ defense.

WHERE’S SUPER MANN?

When the Giants honor the 2007 Super Bowl-winning team at halftime Monday night, one key player will be missing from the ceremony: Eli Manning. The quarterback of that championship squad 10 years removed will be busy in the locker room trying to win another game and maybe another title for the Giants.

“Obviously, I know it’s going on,” Manning said. “I’m not really going to be part of the festivities going on all week. My mindset is on Detroit and on getting a win right now.”

Manning isn’t the only one who’ll be busy. Giants long-snapper Zak DeOssie was a rookie on that 2007 team. They’re the only two players from the 2007 Giants still active in the NFL. Manning did make a public promise to his former teammates, though.

“I’ll be there for the 25th anniversary,” he said. “I don’t think I’ll be playing for that long.”

LIONS ROOKIE WR A THREAT

There may not have been many players in the NFL who knew about Lions rookie WR Kenny Golladay, a third-round pick from Northern Illinois, before his two-touchdown debut last week. But Giants cornerback Eli Apple was one of them.

“I actually played against him in college,” Apple said of the game between his Ohio State team and UNI in 2015. “He’s a tall receiver (6-4). Great deep threat. So he’s going to be a great challenge for us.”

NUMBERS GAME

46.2: Percent of Matthew Stafford’s career victories (24 of 52) that have been fourth-quarter comeback wins. “He doesn’t get nervous in those situations,” Lions head coach Jim Caldwell said. “He thrives on that kind of pressure. He enjoys it. He’s been able to obviously calm things down when everything speeds up for everybody else. He gets in a zone during that time and has been able to deliver.”

A look at the highest percentage of wins by comeback among the nine active quarterbacks with 20 or more such regular-season victories:

Player // Total Ws // Comebacks // Pct.

Matthew Stafford // 52 // 24 // 46.2

Matt Ryan // 86 // 32 // 37.2

Carson Palmer // 89 // 32 // 35.9

Eli Manning // 108 // 34 // 31.5

Jay Cutler // 68 // 21 // 30.8

Ben Roethlisberger // 124 // 35 // 28.2

Drew Brees // 131 // 36 // 27.5

Phillip Rivers // 97 // 22 // 22.7

Tom Brady // 183 // 40 // 21.9

4: Previous times the Giants’ home opener has been on a Monday night. They have wins over Washington (1988), San Francisco (1991) and St. Louis (2011) and lost to Dallas (1995).

20: Years since the Giants started at least three rookies in a season opener like they did last week with TE Evan Engram, FB Shane Smith and DT Dalvin Tomlinson. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the last time the Giants started that many rookies was in 1997 with WR Ike Hilliard, RB Tiki Barber, S Sam Garnes and C Derek Engler in a 31-17 victory against the Eagles. The Giants had another rookie in that game, too; it was Jim Fassel’s first as a head coach.

23: Completions needed by Eli Manning (4,101) to pass John Elway (4,123) and move into sixth place on the NFL’s career completions list.

160: Consecutive NFL games with a reception for Brandon Marshall, who kept that streak in place with one catch on the final play of last week’s game against the Cowboys. Larry Fitzgerald has the longest active streak for games with a reception at 197.