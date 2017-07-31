The Giants have been practicing for three days so far in training camp. On Tuesday they finally get around to some football.

At least that’s the way head coach Ben McAdoo sees it. He’ll put the players in shoulder pads for the first time since the playoff loss to the Packers and finally get to see what they really are able to do.

“We need to see what it looks like when we’re playing football,” McAdoo said, reserving evaluations from the first few days.

There will be a lot to analyze, especially at the line of scrimmage. The Giants have been pleased by the work ethic and weight loss of left tackle Ereck Flowers, but they’ve always said they won’t be able to truly see if he has improved until the players start hitting each other. Same goes for Bobby Hart at right tackle.

And the Giants’ audition for a new defensive tackle next to Damon Harrison won’t really start until the hitting does. So far Robert Thomas has gotten a bulk of the reps replacing Johnathan Hankins, but Jay Bromley has been there too, and the Giants want to see what they have in second-round pick Dalvin Tomlinson.

Not just the coaches, either.

“Dalvin, a young guy, you can’t really say he’s done too much because we can’t do anything, interior-wise,” linebacker Jonathan Casillas said. “Now we’re going to see how good Dalvin is and that’s going to be interesting.”

“When you put the pads on, the intensity goes to a different level,” McAdoo said. “So we’re going to be smart about how long we’re on the field, that’s the first thing. We’re going to make sure we teach the fundamentals the right way before we just roll the ball out there and start hitting on each other. So it’s about the fundamental part of the game, and learning how to fit your pads in because you [practice] so much without your pads in the game today.”