The Giants did not play their Week 2 game until Monday night, which gave them a chance to catch some other teams in action on Sunday. One of those teams was the Eagles, who played the Chiefs in a close matchup. Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie came away impressed.

“They played with high intensity, a high velocity,” the Giants cornerback said.

Rodgers-Cromartie knew the Eagles would be the Giants’ next opponent. What he did not know at the time was that the Giants would be 0-2 heading to Philadelphia in search of a season-saving win this Sunday.







“It don’t get no easier,” he told Newsday after Monday night’s 24-10 loss to the Lions. “Especially when you know where you’re going this week. If we don’t get it right, Philly’s gonna put 90 on our [expletive].”

Last week Ben McAdoo said the Giants were “blessed” with a long week to work through their mistakes from the opener. This time they are cursed with a short week and heading to a place that has not been kind to them in recent years.

The Giants have won just one of their last five games in Philadelphia, and not won since 2013. During that time, they have been outscored, 112-40. This is where they will attempt to salvage their 2017 season.

“The game is here. It’s here. You’re playing ball. It’s the NFL. The season is here,” safety Landon Collins said in the Monday night postgame locker room, trying to verbally rouse his team. “We can’t take no steps back. This is another [division] game so it counts as two. We need this. Especially 0-2, we need this big time.”

So far they have shown no indication of being able to earn one. While the defense has been good, the offense has been historically bad. Their 13 points through the first two games of the season are the fewest since they were held to 7 in the first two games of the 1947 season. They have now gone eight consecutive games dating to last season without scoring 20 or more points.

“I’m shocked,” offensive lineman Justin Pugh said of the offensive offensive output. “Right now, obviously, we’re just not playing up to our ability. I don’t know if we’re thinking that last year we went 11-5 and went to the playoffs, but we can’t sleep on that. This is a new year, a new team. I said at the beginning of the season this is the most talented team we’ve had on paper, but you can’t go out there and win on paper. We’re not just comparing teams in fantasy football. We have to go do it.”

They have to do it in Philadelphia, where they have had trouble doing it for so long.

Losing two straight to open the season is not an impossible hole from which to dig out. Difficult, but doable. Especially in a division that so far lacks a dominant team.

“We’ve got 14 games left,” defensive captain Jonathan Casillas said. “We can go 14-2. That’s still a possibility.”

Even he had to pause at the absurdity of that statement.

“In all seriousness, it [expletive] but we’ve got a short week so we actually can’t even think about this game anymore,” Casillas said. “We’ve got to move on. We’re going on the road to play a division team so we’ve got to have a short-term memory and forget about this game, which [expletive]. But at the same time that’s football and we’ve got a long way to go.”

And with Philly, a short drive to get there.

“We put ourselves in a hole and they only get tougher,” Rodgers-Cromartie said. “I definitely know where we’re going this week. We’re going into a real hostile environment and that one’s gonna be tough. You have to go down there and take that one.”