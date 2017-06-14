Second-year linebacker B.J. Goodson is getting comfortable in his new role as the play caller of the Giants defense. Maybe a bit too comfortable for some.

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie said there was a play recently when Goodson yelled at him on the field.

“I had to realize that that’s my linebacker and he don’t know me like that,” DRC said. “I let it go this time.”

Rodgers-Cromartie’s bristle was, of course, a bit of an act. While the 10-year veteran likely did not enjoy being scolded by Goodson in such a public way, he did see the good in it. It shows the young player is stepping into his leadership shoes and is not afraid to bark at older and more experienced players.

“That shows you the things that are inside of him,” Rodgers-Cromartie said. “He’s not afraid out there. He comes to play. I’m definitely looking forward to seeing him [during the season].”

Others have noticed Goodson getting his footing too.

“He’s been great,” defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said. “He is really taking this thing on. It’s important to him. He takes it seriously . . . Every day we go out there the guys are getting more and more confidence in him.”

Even when he is yelling at them.

“He was correct,” Rodgers-Cromartie said of Goodson’s correction for him. “But just say it to me. Don’t yell.”