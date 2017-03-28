PHOENIX — Either Ben McAdoo enjoys simultaneously trolling Jets and Giants fans, or he is legitimately excited about having Geno Smith not only as part of this year’s team but potentially as a part of the franchise for years to come.

McAdoo was practically bubbly when discussing the former Jets starter whom the Giants picked up to compete for the backup job behind Eli Manning this offseason. He’s so giddy that when asked if Smith, who is still only 26 years old, might wind up being Manning’s eventual replacement as the Giants’ starter, he said: “I can’t see why not.”

Plenty of Jets fans who watched Smith the first four years probably could come up with a few reasons. And Giants fans who watched from a distance and saw the interceptions, the apparent lack of leadership, and the mental mistakes, likely wonder why the Giants are wasting their time on Gang Green rejects.

But McAdoo seemed sincerely excited about Smith.

“I find it very exciting,” said McAdoo, who enjoys working with young quarterbacks. “A guy who has his skill set is hard to find. You can’t find guys out there who have that type of arm talent, the quick release, the throwing motion and the feet to go with it. And he’s a competitor. It’s exciting to be able to bring a guy in and be able to work with a guy like that and see where you can take him.”

The Giants have spoken openly about preparing themselves for the eventual end of Manning’s career. There has been talk about drafting a young quarterback next month as a crown prince being groomed for the throne. McAdoo said the presence of Smith on the roster will not dissuade the Giants from making such a selection if an opportunity presents itself, but he also seemed to think the Giants have a better option already on their roster.

“To me with Geno, you look at it and you study the guys coming out and you study Geno, I think he’s right in the mix of one of the better players available this year,” McAdoo said. “We spent a lot of time talking (during his free agency visits) about fundamentals and football and preparation and how this could be a great fit for both of us. He felt the same way and it’s exciting for us.”