Ben McAdoo sported a new hairdo for Giants minicamp, a slicked-back look that was a bit reminiscent of Pat Riley’s look.
“They’ve been pushing me,” McAdoo said of the players’ reaction to the coiffure. “Got to keep it fresh, right?”
This isn’t the first time the head coach’s mop has drawn attention. Last season, McAdoo came under fire for the look of his locks from none other than New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. The Governor said in an WFAN interview: “Do you think Ben McAdoo will get a real haircut if they make the playoffs?” At the time McAdoo responded behind closed doors with a T-shirt that sported his image and the words “Benny With The Good Hair.” Some players were later seen wearing a similar T-shirt.
As for this new ‘do, the players had their fun with it.
“You can’t get on the head coach, ever, right?” Eli Manning said. “I thought it looked outstanding.”
Comments
