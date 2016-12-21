Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie said he didn’t have much insight into Ben McAdoo when he became the Giants’ head coach.

McAdoo had been the offensive coordinator and DRC had very little interaction with him during the first two years they both were with the Giants.

“I didn’t have any expectations,” he said. “I was just trying to make sure I’m here.”

Now that he’s spent almost a full season working with McAdoo, though, Rodgers-Cromartie feels comfortable that the Giants made the right choice. He said McAdoo has made a specific effort to get to know the defensive players he seldom spent time with in his previous job and it has paid off.

Does Rodgers-Cromartie back McAdoo for a potential Coach of the Year honor?

“Definitely,” he said. “You look at the program he’s turned around and we have 10 wins.”

And that’s with an incomplete resume.

“If we go out and finish the season,” DRC added, “it’d look a whole lot better for him.”