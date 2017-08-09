This is the fourth training camp that Ben McAdoo has spent with Eli Manning.

It’s also the best.

That’s’ what the coach said in an interview on ESPN Radio on Tuesday, that he’s never seen Manning play at such a high level at this point in the season. On Wednesday, he expanded a bit on why.

“He’s completing the ball at a high percentage, he knows the offense like the back of his hand, and he has been in the offense for four years now, so he has been able to teach others,” McAdoo said.

That last part, McAdoo said, is the real key. Docendo discimus is the Latin proverb that backs him up on that thinking. By teaching, we learn.

Whereas Manning would sometimes have to ask questions about certain plays or routes in previous training camps, this year he’s answering the questions of others and is able to direct them both on the field and in the meeting rooms.

“That,” McAdoo said of being able to relay the information to others, “is the best way to learn, the best way to master it.”

Moving matters

Settling in with a new NFL team isn’t as easy as slipping on a new uniform. TE Rhett Ellison, who signed with the Giants this offseason after four seasons with the Vikings, is finding out that there are plenty of issues that go beyond the football field.

“My wife and I are expecting our first baby, so that was number one,” he said of the challenges of moving. “We had to get a new OB/GYN and figure out where we’re going to have this baby. Then, it’s like, where are we going to live? What are we going to do with our living situation in Minnesota? And then it gets to the playbook, and that’s where we are at right now. So there are adjustments in every aspect of your life when you change teams.”

Giant steps

Giants videos

Rookie OT Chad Wheeler took three snaps with the starters in place of Ereck Flowers on Wednesday. “He jumped in there and got beat like a drum on the first play,” McAdoo said. “After that, he hung in there nicely” . . . Rookie QB Davis Webb saw his first full-team reps since early in camp in a two-minute drill. He was 4-for-8 passing in the drill that ended with a fourth-down incompletion . . . WR Sterling Shepard took part in team drills for the first time since his ankle injury last week. “He looked good moving around out there today,” McAdoo said. “He didn’t seem to be limited.”