Ben McAdoo said the possibility of ceding play-calling responsibilities for Sunday’s game against the Eagles has yet to be decided, but whatever the outcome it will be his decision and no one else’s.

“We’ll see,” McAdoo said on Wednesday. “We’ll do anything we can do to help us move the ball.”

McAdoo has called the plays since he became head coach last year. The Giants have never scored 30 points or more in a game with him handling both responsibilities, and they have not scored 20 or more in the past eight games.

Eli Manning was skeptical regarding what kind of impact a new play-caller — presumably offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan, who handled the job during his stint in that role with the Bucs — would have on the production.

“Besides me, I don’t think anyone would notice who is calling the plays,” said Manning, who receives them through the radio in his helmet. “I don’t think it’s the play-calling that has been the problem. I think it’s the execution.”

McAdoo has always been secretive about who will call the plays, citing a competitive advantage to the mystery, even though he’s done it in every game as a head coach. So even if he is going to make a change this week, don’t expect a public memo on the decision.

“I would never tell you,” he said.

Giant steps

LB B.J. Goodson (shin) did not participate in Wednesday’s walk-through practice and said he is day-to-day as far as Sunday’s availability goes. “It was very difficult, especially after that feeling of leading everybody and then being told I couldn’t,” Goodson said of missing Monday’s game after starting and making 18 tackles in his Week 1 debut. Rookie Calvin Munson would likely replace Goodson for a second straight week if Goodson is unable to play against the Eagles . . . The Giants added TE Evan Engram to the concussion protocol as a precaution. He was limited to non-contact activities on Wednesday . . . CB Janoris Jenkins (ankle), T Bobby Hart (ankle) and LB J.T. Thomas (groin) did not practice for the Giants. WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) was limited.