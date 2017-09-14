Despite catching just one pass from Eli Manning in his Giants debut on Sunday and coming less than a minute away from being shutout in receptions for the first time since his rookie year, Brandon Marshall said he and his quarterback are getting along swimmingly.

“We’re not in like marital counseling, so that’s good,” Marshall said on Thursday. “Our relationship is great. It’s not rocky. Usually they say the first two or three years of marriage is tough, but so far so good. We’re still in our honeymoon phase. It’s all good.”

Marshall downplayed his lack of production in Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys.

“I was involved in the offense last week, I just didn’t get the opportunity to get touches,” he said. “You can impact the game in several ways, it doesn’t always have to be with the ball in your hands as a receiver.”

Still, Marshall was the most decorated receiver on the field for the Giants with Odell Beckham Jr. sidelined, and the team only threw in his direction four times. One of them was a drop.

“We had a couple opportunities to get him the ball,” Manning said on Wednesday. “Just couldn’t connect on a couple of those plays.”

Marshall, who spoke about his learning curve with the offense during the offseason, said he is now caught up in the intricacies of the system.

“I understand the offense now,” he said, “the routes and what we’re trying to accomplish.”

What they are trying to accomplish is scoring a touchdown for the first time this season after being held to just a field goal in the opener. Can the Giants do that without a statistical contribution from Marshall?

“It’s Week 1,” he said. “Ask me that question in Week 10, Week 12. Or ask coach that question. It’s Week 1. We’re all right.”