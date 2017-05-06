Brandon Marshall has yet to play one game for the Giants, but he has already decided that his last game will be for them.

On stage at Saturday’s Health & Fitness Expo at MetLife Stadium, the 33-year-old wide receiver said he plans to play out the two-year contract he signed with the team this offseason and then retire.

“I’m going to play two more years,” he told the crowd during an interview with NBC’s Bruce Beck. “That’s the first time I’ve said that. Two more years and I’m gone.”

Marshall said his post-football life will be dedicated to issues regarding mental health. Marshall was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder in 2011.

That hasn’t stopped him from having a distinguished career thus far, including the last two seasons with the Jets in which he averaged 84 catches and 1,145 yards. The one thing that has eluded him, though, has been a playoff appearance (not to mention, obviously, a Super Bowl) and Marshall made it clear when he signed with the Giants that he planned to rectify that.

One of the reasons Marshall is optimistic that can happen is the quarterback he is now working with. While much of the focus in the past week has been gathered on Eli Manning’s potential replacement, Marshall is impressed by the quarterback’s present.

“This guy is just phenomenal,” Marshall said of working with Manning during the Giants’ offseason program. “The way he brings guys together, he galvanized the group. I’m fortunate to be able to go out with a quarterback like Eli.”

The Giants will be Marshall’s fifth team in his NFL career. He is the only wide receiver in NFL history to have at least one 1,000-yard receiving season for four different teams.

The Health and Fitness Expo, hosted by NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 and presented by Quest Diagnostics, will be open to the public on Sunday at MetLife Stadium as well.