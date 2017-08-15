Accused of being “drama-queenish” by Sheldon Richardson in a radio interview last week, Brandon Marshall was anything but on Tuesday. The Giants receiver took the high road in his first public comments since being skewered by his former Jets teammate.

“I wasn’t surprised,” Marshall said in his first media availability since Richardson’s remarks on ESPN Radio in New York, which also indicted Marshall for quitting on the team in 2016. Richardson had voiced similar critiques during the offseason.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Marshall, though, said he is ignoring that noise.

“There’s so much good energy here and the environment is amazing, I don’t really have time to go back to that,” he said. “That’s dead. It’s dead.”

It may actually be dead. Last week Jets coach Todd Bowles emphatically put an end to questions about Richardson’s comments. Current Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison, a former Jet himself, said he speaks to Richardson and Muhammad Wilkerson nearly every other day. He insisted the topic of the Jets’ feelings toward Marshall does not come up.

“I just don’t concern myself about what they’ve got going on,” Harrison said on Tuesday. “I’m minding my own business.”

Marshall has seemingly made an effort to avoid the spotlight in his first training camp with the Giants. He did not participate in interviews when the two main New York sports radio stations visited East Rutherford last week, and he had not spoken to reporters since the opening days of camp. He also has abandoned his role on Showtime’s “Inside the NFL,” where he was an in-studio analyst for three seasons.