Brett Favre doesn’t think that the Giants receivers’ trip to Miami will matter on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

At least, not yet.

The Hall of Fame quarterback said during his weekly SiriusXM show on Tuesday that Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz and the other Giants who took a quick excursion to Miami are examples of how different players get ready for games in different ways. While he doesn’t think it’ll affect what happens in Sunday’s wild-card game, he did say that the “jury is still out” on if the trip was the right thing to do.

“I don’t think it matters,” Favre said, “but we’ll find out this week.”

The photo of Beckham, Cruz, Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis Jr. on a boat has made the social media rounds ahead of Sunday’s game against the Packers. The Giants were off on Monday, the day after their win over the Washington Redskins in the regular-season finale, when the photo from rapper Trey Songz’ Snapchat account went viral.

Beckham told ESPN on Tuesday that the trip was “to get our minds right” and that they would be ready for Sunday’s game. Favre said NFL players such as Beckham tend to face more scrutiny for what they do – or don’t do.

“These guys, myself included, we’re paid a lot of money to do something that only very few in this world get to do and it’s a luxury,” he said. “It’s an honor, and that’s going to be looked at a little more harshly than maybe other jobs.”

Giants players and head coach Ben McAdoo agreed with Beckham’s stance, and Favre pointed out that not all players are the same in their game prep.

“Every guy is different,” Favre said. “Every guy decompresses different. Every guy gets ready to play different. And it’s not fair for me or anyone else to say that Aaron Rodgers should get ready this way because Bart Starr got ready that way. Or decompress this way versus the other guy.”

Favre sees no issue with the trip – as long as the Giants show up when it matters.

“The bottom line,” Favre said, “is it’s a production job and league.”