Jay Bromley’s left knee injury is not as devastating as it could have been.

“No significant damage,” the defensive tackle said Monday, two days after getting hurt in the preseason game against the Jets when he was caught in a pile at the line of scrimmage and had his leg rolled up on. “Taking a look at all the headlines and all the guys with knee injuries, you just pray and hope that when you go for (an MRI) it’s not as bad as that.”

Bromley’s season won’t end. His tenure as a starter, however, could be in jeopardy.

If Bromley is not ready to play in the regular-season opener Sept. 10 against the Cowboys — and with a knee sprain that seems like an ambitious timeline — then rookie Dalvin Tomlinson likely will take his place. And if that happens, it may become Tomlinson’s job for good.

Bromley has played well this summer, putting forth his best training camp and preseason of his career and earning the starting job. It’s always been as a placeholder for Tomlinson, though. Now that Bromley is on the sideline, Tomlinson seems poised to ascend to the position he and the Giants foresaw for him when he was drafted out of Alabama in the second round in April.

“I feel like I’m ready,” Tomlinson said Monday of the more than likely start against the Cowboys, who happen to have the top offensive line in the NFL. “I’m up to the challenge. They picked me to come here and play as a dominant defensive lineman, and that’s what I plan to do.”

The Giants think he’ll be able to do that, too.

“He’s a player that played at a tremendous level in the college game,” Ben McAdoo said. “He’s come in, he’s learned the system very well. He’s good with his hands, he plays with leverage, he destroys blocks. We feel he’ll be ready to play Week 1.”

He could be the only rookie starter on a defense that is returning almost all of its key players. For a while the Giants hoped that tackle Johnathan Hankins would be back with the rest of the defense, but he signed as a free agent with the Colts in mid-April. Two weeks later, the Giants selected Tomlinson.

The only hiccup in what figured to be an otherwise smooth passing of the torch from Hankins to Tomlinson was the play of Bromley, one of this summer’s pleasant surprises. Now, if Bromley is out of the picture for more than a few weeks, the line of succession will be back to where it was projected to be.

It took Tomlinson some time to adjust to the Giants’ playbook. That, he said, caused him to be “timid” in the early stages of the preseason. Since shortly after the first preseason game against the Steelers, though, Tomlinson has been playing faster and with more power.

“I feel like I’ve come a long way,” he said.

But it is to a place where he was always expected to arrive.

“I’ve seen some impressive stuff on tape,” linebacker Jonathan Casillas said of Tomlinson. “I think we’re all ready for him to play.”