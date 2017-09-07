The Giants have voted on but not officially announced their captains for the season.

Damon Harrison will not be one of them. By his choice.

The All-Pro defensive tackle said he has no interest in being a leader for the team, and that if he were elected, he would decline the honor.

“I just want to be that behind-the-scenes guy,” Harrison said Thursday. “There are some guys in here — JC (Jonathan Casillas) who has been in the league a long time and he’s earned that right, JPP (Jason Pierre-Paul), DRC (Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie) and other guys — who could do a better job than myself.”

Linebacker Devon Kennard let slip on Twitter Thursday night that Casillas will get a second year as captain. The Giants could have two or three, though. Many players have gravitated to Harrison, a second-year Giant, and suggested that he would make a fine captain. Harrison refutes that.

“I call myself the Broadway Bully,” Harrison said. “I bully bullies. I don’t bully other people. I’m not a leader. I’m not a captain.”

Harrison would not say whom he voted for, but he did say he it was not himself.

“I’m not one of the leaders, I’m just one of the guys,” Harrison said. “We have some really, really good leaders in this locker room. It’s not fair to them.”

As he heads into the third year of his second stint with the Giants and a second season with essentially the same players, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo doesn’t think there will be much of a learning curve this season.

“I feel good about knowing what we can and can’t do, and I think the players feel the same way,” he said.

Spags told the players about the elevated expectation the other day, relating their progress to being freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors.

“I expect them to think as if they were in graduate school with the scheme,” he said. “I believe that they think that way. It puts the pressure on all of us to make sure we get it right. There’s no margin for error now.”

LB Keenan Robinson remains in the concussion protocol and did not practice. Besides him and Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), all other Giants were full participants . . . Spagnuolo is not surprised that Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott will play Sunday despite his six-game suspension. “I’ve been in the league long enough to know that those things are never over,” he said of the litigation of discipline . . . The Giants had a full-padded workout. “We had to grind through today’s practice,” Ben McAdoo said. “We were moving around (Wednesday) at good speeds, but guys fought through it. It was a long practice, but a much-needed practice.”