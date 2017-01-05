Strictly speaking, Damon Harrison is not among the Giants with postseason experience. But don’t tell him that.

“I have a lot of experience in the playoffs,” the defensive tackle best known as “Snacks” said after practice Thursday. “I just won a Super Bowl last night on Madden. I go to the playoffs every year on Madden. So I have some playoff experience if guys want to talk to me and lean on me.”

Not only that, but Harrison won the Super Bowl on the popular video game by deploying the Packers, the team the Giants will face Sunday in a wild-card game. (Their opponent in Harrison’s Super Bowl? The Patriots.)

Harrison said the team he used looked a little different from the real Packers after he got done making cuts, adding players and adjusting contracts to create cap space. But his quarterback was the same as that of the actual Packers.

“Usually [Aaron] Rodgers is pretty good on Madden, so hopefully I know some of his weaknesses,” Harrison said. “You know Madden doesn’t lie.”

Masked man

Odell Beckham Jr. does not limit his shenanigans to party yachts and clubs in Miami.

The wide receiver was keeping it loose in the Giants locker room after a physical practice in the cold, first sitting at his locker talking on his phone while wearing a Mexican wrestling mask and then bounding about the place to the delight of his teammates.

He crawled underneath the camera shot of a television interview with Eli Manning, daring the quarterback and interviewer to keep a straight face. He hollered at Victor Cruz. Then he climbed on top of a stool and pretended to drop an atomic elbow on Larry Donnell, who was lying on the ground.

“Odell Mysterio,” Cruz called him. “He had it on earlier.”

Cruz said he does not have a mask himself.

“But I want one,” he said. “I want a yellow one. Maybe ‘Salsa Mysterio’ or something. I don’t even know where he got that.”

Mysterio works in mysterious ways.

Giant steps

Special teams coordinator Tom Quinn said his kickers are not practicing with frozen footballs the way the offensive players are to prepare for the frigid temps in Green Bay on Sunday. “You bruise their feet if you do that,” Quinn said. “We’ll kick cold balls when we have to.” . . . Packers CB Damarious Randall (knee) was a full participant in practice after being limited on Wednesday. WR Randall Cobb (ankle) was limited.