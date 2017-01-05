Strictly speaking, Damon Harrison is not among the Giants with postseason experience. But don’t tell him that.

“I have a lot of experience in the playoffs,” the defensive tackle best known as “Snacks” said after practice Thursday. “I just won a Super Bowl last night on Madden. I go to the playoffs every year on Madden.

“So I have some playoff experience if guys want to talk to me and lean on me.”

Not only that, but Harrison won the Super Bowl on the popular video game by deploying the Packers, the team the Giants will face Sunday in a wild-card game. (Their opponent in Harrison’s Super Bowl? The Patriots.)

Harrison said the team he used looked a little different from the real Packers after he got done making cuts, adding players and adjusting contracts to create cap space. But his quarterback was the same as that of the actual Packers.

“Usually [Aaron] Rodgers is pretty good on Madden, so hopefully I know some of his weaknesses,” Harrison said. “You know Madden doesn’t lie.”

Did Harrison pick up any pointers in how to defend the Packers star? “If you make him go to his left, he’s not as accurate as when he goes to his right,” he said, “because the video game can’t compensate like he can in real life.”

Hmm . . . so is Rodgers better on the field or on the screen? “It depends [who is playing],” Harrison said. “See these thumbs here, man? I can make anybody great on Madden.”

While Harrison, known as a stout run defender, clearly is a fan of the game, he is not a fan of how it rates him.

“I’m like bottom three slowest on the game,” he said. “I’m not voting or anything, but damn. I expect a boost in my agility, my finesse moves, acceleration, awareness, power moves, stamina. I expect to be 99 by the end of the year.”

But seriously, folks, the former Jet said he has been paying close attention to those with more experience in January than he has.

“It’s real important for a guy like myself who’s a younger-older guy or an older-younger guy, whatever you want to call it,” said Harrison, 28. “I listen. I’m a sponge. I soak everything up. I’m always picking people’s brains.”

Later he added, “J.C. [Jonathan Casillas], Eli [Manning], Victor [Cruz], Zak [DeOssie], they do a real good job of informing us on what it’s going to be like, as well as our defensive line coach, Pat Graham, who has a championship [with the Patriots].”

Good thing Graham’s Patriots were playing on the field, not facing Harrison’s Packers on Madden.