Ben McAdoo is the second Giants coach to win 11 games in his first year at the helm. The first one approves of the job he has done.
“Ben’s done a great job,” former Giants coach Dan Reeves told Newsday on Wednesday from his home in the Atlanta area. “Ben’s done a great job getting them focused week in and week out.”
Reeves is also the only Giants coach to win a playoff game in his first year with the team. It's something McAdoo will be striving for on Sunday, and something Reeves thinks could happen.
“They’re playing well at the right time,” he said of the Giants. “They’re a tough team to beat. And the fact that the best team in the league [Dallas], they beat them twice, that gives them a lot of confidence that they can beat anybody.”
