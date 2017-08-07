Darius Powe got to run a few routes against the Giants’ starting defenders on Monday.

That was nothing new for him. As a member of the practice squad all last season, he was going up against Janoris Jenkins and Eli Apple on a regular basis every day.

Monday, though, felt a little different from those other times. Back then, he was trying to help the cornerbacks get better and more prepared for the upcoming opponent. This time he was trying to help himself.

“This is to put my name on the map,” he said.

He’s doing a good job of it. Powe has been one of the more consistent receivers in camp for the Giants, working mostly with the second team but occasionally — as on Monday — getting to work with and against the starters. With Sterling Shepard and Tavarres King sidelined from team drills because of ankle injuries, the Giants need someone to step in and take those high-level reps. Monday was Powe’s chance.

He beat Jenkins deep down the left sideline to catch a pass from Geno Smith in that workout and hauled in a nice sideline grab on a pass from Josh Johnson in a two-minute drill.

“He’s a player that knows what to do and how to do it,” Ben McAdoo said of Powe. “Anytime you know what to do and how to do it, you have a chance to play fast and use what your abilities are.”

Powe — whose name is pronounced “Pow” and is tattooed on his arm in a design made to look like a comic book punch — made it all the way through the offseason last summer and was one of the final cuts made by the team. He and fellow undrafted rookie Roger Lewis Jr. were both vying for the same spot and the Giants went with Lewis on their 53-man roster. Powe came back on the practice squad.

This summer, though, Lewis has not been impressive — an over-the-shoulder catch on Monday notwithstanding — and Powe seems to have jumped him on the depth chart.

“I feel like I’m doing good this camp,” Powe said. “Just trying not to have any bad days. You just want to keep progressing every day, getting better every day . . . I’m just building off last year.”

He said he believes he is faster and quicker, both physically and mentally, than he was a year ago.

He also has a different goal than he had back then.

“Last year I was just trying to make a team,” he said of hoping to catch the eye of any of the 32 teams in the NFL. “This year, I definitely want to make this team.”

It’ll be tough. With a logjam of established players at the top of the hierarchy, there aren’t many jobs to be had at the bottom and competition there is fierce.

“There are a lot of guys fighting for jobs, a lot of guys on the bubble,” McAdoo said. “So, there’s some nerves out there.”

For Powe, though, the competition across the line of scrimmage from him is familiar. That helps, even if the goal is a little different.