The two-man competition to be the backup quarterback on the Giants’ roster may be gaining a third contestant.

While many assume that either Geno Smith or Josh Johnson will get the No. 2 job and rookie Davis Webb will be the No. 3, Ben McAdoo noted on Thursday that there is a chance Webb can leapfrog the two veterans.

“I think we all have to be careful making assumptions,” McAdoo said. “Josh and Geno are competing right now for the number two spot, and if that doesn’t look the way we want it to look, Davis will get a crack.”

That would save the Giants a roster spot by carrying two quarterbacks instead of three. If worse came to worst during the season, the Giants would likely be able to bring one if not both Smith and Johnson back in from free agency. There likely will not be a rush by the other 31 teams in the NFL to sign them, especially if, under this hypothetical, neither of them played well enough to win the backup job here.

Webb hasn’t had much chance to play this preseason. The Giants carve out a portion of practices for him to work with other rookies and younger players — the “opportunity period” — but he has not been taking team reps.

On Thursday, the Giants did give Webb a chance to do what has become the primary responsibility of backup quarterbacks here for the past 13 years while Eli Manning has started every game, and that is to run the scout team.

“We are giving him some more team snaps,” McAdoo said. “[Thursday] was a little bit of a change of pace. We are learning to practice on how to prepare for an opponent . . . Davis is going to get an opportunity to take some more snaps in that environment, yes.”

That’s not to say Webb is ready to move into the co-pilot’s seat.

“We’ve only played one preseason game,” McAdoo said. “There is a lot of football left to play.”