HIGHLIGHTS Standout cornerback injured thigh early in game

Replacements couldn’t stop Packers’ receivers

Would a healthy Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie have made a difference in the game?

“Easy,” the second-team All-Pro cornerback said after missing almost the entire game on defense after suffering a bruised thigh on the Giants’ first defensive drive of Sunday’s 38-13 wild-card loss to the Packers. His absence left Trevin Wade and Coty Sensabaugh to fill his role in the slot, and Aaron Rodgers was able to exploit them. The two were in coverage for two of Rodgers’ first three touchdown passes.

“I feel like I knew those guys well,” he said. “I feel like a lot of plays were made in the slot coming from (Randall) Cobb and even from 17 (Davante Adams). That one definitely hurt.”

“It was tough,” Ben McAdoo said of playing without DRC. “We tried to work through it.”

So what happened to him?

“Something caught me on the thigh and I couldn’t lift my leg,” Rodgers-Cromartie said of the play on which he was injured making a tackle on tight end Jared Cook, converging with linebacker Keenan Robinson on the play.

“I tried to work it, work it, work it. It just didn’t come back.”

Rodgers-Cromartie never came back on defense, though he did appear on some special-teams plays in the second half. “Running down on kickoff, I couldn’t really put my leg up for real,” he said. “It wouldn’t have been good for me on defense.”

Tough way for DRC’s season to end, huh?

“Very disappointing,” he said. “Anytime your season ends like that and you can’t go out and fight with your guys, man, it makes the loss that much worse. To see plays that were made in the slot where I felt I would have been, I feel like I would have been there. Even if they had made them on me, I would have felt better if they were on me.”

What happened to the special teams?

Mostly poor decision-making that led to putting the offense and defense in some tough spots. “The field position got away from us a little bit,” McAdoo said. “We didn’t make great decisions today on special teams.”

Two stood out. Late in the third quarter, Bobby Rainey fielded a kickoff heading out of bounds at the 3 and then stepped out himself, pinning the offense deep in its own territory. Dwayne Harris fielded two punts inside the 10, one of them over his shoulder heading toward the goal line. Fielding one at the 7 with a 1-yard return set up a field position chain reaction that led to the Packers’ first touchdown.

Not everyone agreed with McAdoo’s assessment of special teams, though.

“We did pretty good,” Harris said.

How about physical mistakes on special teams?

Punter Brad Wing, whom McAdoo had described as a “weapon” for the Giants this season, backfired on several kicks. Most glaring was his 37-yarder (30-yard net) late in the second quarter. It set the Packers up at the Giants’ 38 for a TD that made it 7-6 and gave Green Bay a lead it never relinquished.

“I just feel like I let the entire organization down,” Wing told Newsday. “Today I did not execute well at all, and it’s very disappointing, because this is the thing I’ll remember for the whole offseason. It’s very disappointing.”

Why was BobbyRainey the running back on the key third-and-1 play whose failure set up the Hail Mary?

Rainey plays in the two-minute offense because of his shiftiness and ability to catch passes, but in a situation that called for a run — third-and-1 from the Giants’ 41 on the first play after the two-minute warning — the Giants probably should have subbed in Paul Perkins or Rashad Jennings for the handoff. McAdoo said that play was a run the whole time. Rainey was stuffed for no gain, the Giants punted with 1:38 left, and the Packers hit the deep pass to end the half.

Why didn’t Paul Perkins pick up the loose ball in the fourth quarter?

The rookie running back said he thought it was an incomplete pass, so he just stood over it as it rolled around. It wasn’t until Clay Matthews, who had forced the fumble on a sack while Eli Manning was in his throwing motion, came up and drilled him that he realized it was a live ball. The Packers recovered it with 8:31 left, a play that essentially sealed their win.