Eli Apple showed up at his second NFL training camp and joked that he had to go through the ritual usually reserved for rookies.
“I came in with a new look,” the Giants’ projected starting cornerback said on Thursday. “Guys just kind of looked at me and didn’t recognize me at first. I had to introduce myself all over again.”
Apple trimmed his hair, a noticeable change from his rookie season. Now he is cropped tightly. He said teammates have been giving him a hard time, slapping his head.
His motive, he said, was to mark a difference between his rookie season and his second time through the NFL.
“I want to start out fresh,” he said of the decision. “It’s been a while. I haven’t had this since last time we won a championship at Ohio State.”
That was the 2014 season. Maybe the new look will bring similar results to the Giants.
