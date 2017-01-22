HIGHLIGHTS Recognizes a player for excellence on and off the field

No Giants player has ever won the award

Eli Manning is a finalist for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for the second straight year.

Manning was announced as a finalist on Sunday along with Larry Fitzgerald of the Cardinals and Greg Olsen of the Panthers.

The award, presented by Nationwide, recognizes an NFL player for excellence on and off the field. It was established in 1970, and renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton. The winner will be announced on Feb. 4 in Houston at the NFL Honors awards show.

“Larry, Eli and Greg are not only top-tier athletes, but also men of great character, integrity and generosity of spirit,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said of the finalists. “Their passion for community and helping others is having a positive impact on countless individuals and communities, and it’s something we should all celebrate. We commend these impressive men for setting the standard for NFL players and athletes nationwide.”

A total of $1 million will be donated in the name of the Man of the Year, with $500,000 going to a charity of his choice and $500,000 supporting the expansion of Character Playbook across all NFL markets. The two runners-up will each receive a $125,000 donation to the charity of their choice and a $125,000 donation in their names to expand Character Playbook.

Anquan Boldin, then of the 49ers, won last year’s award over Manning and fellow finalist Benjamin Watson of the Saints.

No Giant has ever won the award.