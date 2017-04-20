Eli Manning gave an angry, heartfelt denial of any wrongdoing in light of documents that recently surfaced from a three-year-old lawsuit claiming he helped peddle fake game-used equipment and memorabilia.

“I will say that I have never done what I’ve been accused of doing,” the Giants quarterback said on Thursday. “I have no reason, nor have I ever had any reason to do anything of that nature. I’ve done nothing wrong and I have nothing to hide. And I know that when this is all done, everybody will see it the same way.”

Manning said he is “definitely” angry at the way he has been portrayed.

“It’s one thing to write about my football or my play, but when you are attacking my integrity, it definitely makes me angry,” he said. “I think my track record with how I’ve handled myself since I’ve been here in New York since 2004 speaks for itself. I’ve tried to do everything with class and be a stand-up citizen. That’s what I have done and that’s being attacked right now.”

Manning said he could not go into specifics because of the pending litigation. He did say an email that was submitted into evidence last week in which he asked equipment manager Joe Skiba for helmets that appear to be game-used was taken out of context and hinted that other emails from that conversation will show it as such.

“It’ll all work out and when it does then I’ll be cleared of this and everybody will see that I’ve done nothing wrong,” he said.

As for whether the Giants were involved in the alleged scam, Manning was slightly less emphatic but also said he believes in the team and everyone in the organization.

“The whole Giants staff has done things first class and done things the right way,” he said. “I have total confidence they have done everything by the book.”