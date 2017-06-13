Eli Manning, Ben McAdoo weigh in on Odell Beckham Jr.'s performance at Giants minicamp
Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. met with the media after a minicamp practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, and discussed his absence from the voluntary OTA workouts, while quarterback Manning and head coach Ben McAdoo weighed in on Beckham's performance and seemingly revamped professionalism. (Credit: New York Giants)
