Eli Manning does not believe the wide receiver trip to Miami last week had anything to do with the Giants’ performance in Sunday’s loss to the Packers.

But he also knows that doesn’t matter.

“You just have to learn the perception of things makes it different,” Manning said of the lesson the young players, in particular Odell Beckham Jr., should take from the experience. “If you do things, you have to back it up. I don’t think it had an impact on the game. I thought we had a great week of practice. Guys were making plays and running around. It was intense, focused and everything good. Unfortunately, we just didn’t have it [Sunday].”

Beckham caught just four passes for 28 yards in the game on 11 targets. He dropped an early pass that would have been a first down and a potential touchdown as well in the first quarter of the game.

What will be most remembered, though, will be the trip to Miami, the hole he allegedly punched in the wall at Lambeau Field, and other assorted non-football antics that drew various degrees of attention and scorn all season.

“I don’t have concerns,” Manning said of Beckham. “I think Odell is passionate. He’s passionate and he wants to win. This was important for him. He wanted to go out there and have the best game of his career. Maybe he put too much pressure on himself and emphasis . . . You have to have a calm mindset and just go out there and play football. Be relaxed and bring out your best. Don’t try to play your best, you just have to trust the training and just go do it.

“I think Odell is going to be fine,” Manning added. “He’s learning every year and this is another learning experience for him.”