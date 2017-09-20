Subscribe
    Eli Manning hits taken in 2017

    Updated

    Eli Manning is taking a fair amount of damage early in the 2017 season as the Giants offensive line tries to find its way. Here are a few of the best shots of shots taken by Manning thus far.

    Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) sacks
    (Credit: AP / Ron Jenkins)

    Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) sacks New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

    Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants gets tackled by Cornelius Washington #90 of the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter during their game at MetLife Stadium on September 18, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

    Jarrad Davis #40 of the Detroit Lions sacks
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Jarrad Davis #40 of the Detroit Lions sacks Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants in the first half during their game at MetLife Stadium on September 18, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

    Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
    (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington)

    Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants is sacked for a loss by Demarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

    Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

