The trial over a lawsuit that accuses Giants quarterback Eli Manning of knowingly passing off unused helmets to be marketed and sold as game-used has been delayed indefinitely, according to a court filing.

A June 9 ruling by New Jersey’s Bergen County Superior Court Judge James J. DeLuca said the trial, originally scheduled to begin Sept. 25, has been delayed. No new trial date was set, and no reason was given for the delay.

The delay means that Manning’s deposition under oath, scheduled for next Wednesday, won’t go on as planned. The judge’s ruling said all depositions will take place between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30.

Manning, the Giants, their longtime equipment manager, Joe Skiba, the sports memorabilia company Steiner Sports and others are defendants in the civil fraud and racketeering lawsuit brought by three memorabilia collectors.

Brian Brook, an attorney for the three memorabilia collectors, declined to comment regarding the delay.

In April, a court filing included an email from Manning to Skiba in 2010 requesting “2 helmets that can pass as game used” and another from Manning to his marketing agent saying he “should be able to get them for tomorrow.” Manning’s agent, Alan Zucker, had requested “2 game used helmets and 2 game used jerseys per your contract [with Steiner Sports].”

The Giants responded by saying the emails were taken out of context. Manning said: “I’ve done nothing wrong and I have nothing to hide. And I know that when this is all done, everybody will see it the same way.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The lawsuit was filed in January 2014.