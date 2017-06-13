Eli Manning said he wasn’t bothered when the Giants drafted quarterback Davis Webb earlier this spring. In fact, were it not for the team reaching out to him to let him know about their actions, he might not even have noticed it.

“Nothing different than drafting a defensive lineman or a linebacker I’d say, so I’m fine,” Manning said Tuesday at Giants minicamp, his first time speaking with reporters since before the draft. “We drafted a quarterback four years ago with Ryan Nassib so I understand they have to draft a quarterback and they have to draft players on the board who are going to help out down the road.”

Many saw the selection of Webb as the possible quarterback of the Giants’ future, perhaps even an eventual successor to Manning. The 36-year-old has three seasons remaining on his current contract, and the Giants spoke openly this offseason about wanting to start preparing for life without their franchise quarterback.

If Manning is threatened by Webb, he was not showing it through his words.

“Davis has done a good job just learning the offense,” Manning said. “He throws the ball well. For a young guy, it’s just learning the system, learning the ins and outs, and getting reps and he has done a good job picking up things quickly.”