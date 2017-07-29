Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 70° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    GiantsSportsFootball

    Eli Manning won't let age slow him down

    Giants quarterback Eli Manning met with the media

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    July 28, 2017 10:16 PM

    Giants quarterback Eli Manning met with the media during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2017, and discussed playing at age 36. (Credit: Handout)

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK