The Giants still believe Ereck Flowers has a future with them. They just are not sure where that is any longer.

After a shaky second season as the starting left tackle by the former first-round pick, Jerry Reese admitted Monday that Flowers might better serve the Giants at right tackle.

“Is he the left tackle? Should he be in a different position? We will evaluate that,” Reese said. “But I do think that he is a big, strong kid who has a chance to be a really good player. I still believe he has a chance to be a good player.”

That’s a bit different than the Giants’ attitude going into last offseason when they seemed to have opportunities to bring in veteran left tackles but did not sign any of them. One of the reasons they did not reach any agreements was their commitment to Flowers at left tackle. This offseason, that apparently will not be a hurdle.

The Giants selected Flowers with the ninth overall pick in 2015. He was beaten twice in Sunday’s loss to the Packers and has struggled all season with penalties and protection.

“I saw a guy who is learning to trust his technique,” Ben McAdoo said of Flowers’ season. “With young players the way they come into the league now, they’re taking a leap of faith with their technique as far as the bending, keeping your elbows tight and striking with your hands in pass protection.”

McAdoo suggested that Flowers, who fell into the left tackle spot as a rookie because of injuries and came into this year firmly entrenched at the position, might benefit from having someone push him for the job.

“It’s a little early right now to say which direction we’re going to go in, but competition is always good,” he said.

However they handle it, figure on Flowers being a part of the offensive line next year in some capacity.

“He’s an early-out junior, still a young player,” Reese said of the 22-year-old, “but it’s time for him to show us the fruits of being a first-round draft pick. I still think he has a chance to do that. We’ll evaluate that.”