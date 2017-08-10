Everyone wants to get a first glimpse of what first-round pick Evan Engram can do, what Brandon Marshall will add and what Geno Smith has left. But here are five not-so-obvious players to keep an eye on in Friday night’s preseason opener against the Steelers:

Aldrick Rosas

The first-year kicker gets his first chance to work in a game situation for the Giants. He’s made 23 of his 24 attempts in training camp and is competing with veteran Mike Nugent for the opening day job.

Travis Rudolph

The Giants have been giving the undrafted rookie receiver plenty of chances as a punt and kickoff returner in practice. Also keep an eye on him and his budding chemistry with Geno Smith when on offense.

Dalvin Tomlinson

The second-round pick is competing for a starting job at defensive tackle. With Robert Thomas sidelined by injury, Tomlinson figures to get plenty of snaps and may even get the start. He’s been flashing lately in practices.

Adam Bisnowaty

If anyone is going to push Bobby Hart for the starting right tackle job, it’s the big rookie from Pitt. Bisnowaty is a ferocious run blocker who needs to improve his pass protection. Good thing Eli Manning won’t be behind him yet!

Jacob Huesman

The college quarterback-turned-fullback has been seeing action with the first team in practices, but keep an eye out for him on special teams. That’s where he (and fellow rookie fullback Shane Smith, for that matter) need to stand out to make the roster.