ARLINGTON, Texas — Every day, it seems, there is one more new twist to the strange, sordid and controversial case of Ezekiel Elliott.

Sunday night, though, the news about the Cowboys’ gifted young running back was all on the football field.

After all manner of appeals, lawsuits, injunctions and other machinations surrounding him, Elliott took his familiar place in the Cowboys’ backfield for the opening series of their season opener against the Giants at AT&T Stadium.

As a rookie last season, Elliott was the focal point of the Cowboys’ stunning surge to the top of the NFC East, teaming with fellow rookie Dak Prescott to lead one of the league’s most powerful and effective offenses. Elliott’s prolific running — he led the NFL with 1,631 rushing yards and averaged 5.1 yards per carry — allowed the Cowboys to control the ball and the clock.

Sunday night’s plan was similar. Dallas fed him the ball early and often. By the end of the first quarter Elliott already had 35 yards, and as the first half wound down, he had 13 of Dallas’ 17 rushing attempts.

While the Giants’ defense, led by defensive tackle Damon Harrison, didn’t allow Elliott to break off any big plays, he was very much a factor in Dallas’ huge advantage in time of possession — the Cowboys held the ball for 12 minutes, 14 seconds in the first quarter to the Giants’ 2:46.

While the drama that has followed Elliott around for the entire offseason faded for the moment during the game, it has not gone away. Not even close.

That he would even be allowed to play in the opener was in doubt for months as the NFL investigated an accusation of domestic violence made by Elliott’s former girlfriend.

That investigation led to a six-game suspension from the league office, which was upheld on appeal by an independent arbitrator. But that suspension was put on hold by a federal district judge, who granted a temporary injunction while the case is litigated in court.

All of that means Elliott is likely to remain on the field for the foreseeable future, though the cloud of uncertainty over him remains.

The NFL is expected to file an appeal of Judge Amos L. Mazzant III’s ruling to the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which could lead to the suspension being reinstated. Or it could simply drag the story out even longer.

For one night, though, there was only one story — Ezekiel Elliott was back on the field, powering the Dallas offense.