The Eagles are out of the playoff hunt, but they feel they have plenty to play for Thursday night against the rival Giants.
The most significant on that list might be preventing the Giants from celebrating a playoff berth on their turf.
“There’s a lot of pride,” Eagles safety Malcom Jenkins said. “There is motivation to definitely make sure that that playoff spot isn’t clinched here in Philly if we can control it.”
Ironically, the Eagles will wind up helping at least one NFC East rival no matter what happens. If they lose, of course, the Giants clinch a playoff spot. If the Eagles beat the Giants, that will clinch the division for the Cowboys.
The worst case scenario for the Eagles, then, may be a tie. If that occurs, the Giants would clinch a playoff spot AND the Cowboys would win the division.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.