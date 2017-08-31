FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Will Tye, the tight end from Stony Brook University who is fighting for a roster spot, committed what may be a mortal sin in his quest to make the Giants. On the second snap of Thursday night’s game, he caught a pass from Geno Smith while going across the field, and while he turned upfield Patriots defensive back Damarius Travis stripped the ball away. Travis recovered it for a turnover 45 seconds into the game.

The play initially was ruled incomplete, but Bill Belichick challenged it and won. The turnover allowed the Patriots to jump out to a 7-0 lead.

To make it worse for Tye’s chances, the Giants marched down the field on their next drive and Smith hit tight end Matt LaCosse, perhaps Tye’s chief rival for a spot on the 53-man roster, for a 25-yard touchdown. LaCosse caught a second TD later.

Tye, a starter for the Giants last year, rebounded somewhat and finished the half with three other catches for 48 yards, including one for 24. His place on the team was put in jeopardy this offseason when the Giants drafted Evan Engram in the first round and signed free agent Rhett Ellison.

Backup QB still unclear

Ben McAdoo wanted to get separation in the competition for backup quarterback Thursday night, but he’s still got a muddled mess. At least this time, though, the two chief contestants played well in their final audition for the role.

Geno Smith, who started the game, looked sharper than he has all preseason, completing 10 of 11 passes for 111 yards and the touchdown to LaCosse. That pass was zipped into a small target area between Patriots defenders. It was the first touchdown scored by a Giants backup quarterback this preseason.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Smith played three series, and the Giants scored 10 points with him. Josh Johnson relieved him in the second quarter and was 11-for-14 for 135 yards and a touchdown (also to LaCosse). The Giants are expected to keep just one of the two to back up Eli Manning, with rookie Davis Webb being the No. 3 quarterback.

Giant steps

The Mara and Tisch families, owners of the Giants, announced a $1-million pledge to the Houston relief efforts, including donations to Americares, American Red Cross and Houston food bank, on behalf of the organization’s players, coaches and staff . . . So who else helped or hurt their chances of making the team? LB J.T. Thomas, coming off an ACL tear last year, forced a fumble on a kickoff to show his value on special teams . . . Donte Deayon was beat on a TD pass in the first quarter, a near impossible task for the 5-8 corner to cover 6-4 Cody Hollister . . . RB Shaun Draugh, sidelined with injuries most of the preseason, carried and caught the ball well and scored on a physical, 1-yard run . . . Rookie Aldrick Rosas handled all of the kicking duties in the first half without any gaffes, including field goals of 23 and 31 yards, virtually securing a win over Mike Nugent in their competition.