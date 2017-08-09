Jets fans who tune in to the Giants game on Friday night may not recognize Geno Smith.

And not only because he’ll be wearing a different uniform.

The one-time starter, one-time backup, one-time savior and one-time bust with the Jets — yes, he crammed all of that into a four-year stint with the team — will make his Big Blue debut against the Steelers at MetLife Stadium in the preseason opener. It’s something he has been working towards since last October when he tore his ACL, ending his season and tenure with the Jets.

He will step back onto the field, he insisted, a better quarterback than he left it.

Physically, he said he can do “probably more” than he was able to do before the knee injury.

“I’m in better shape,” he said. “Having a knee injury you don’t have time to take a break so I’m in better shape, my body feels better, my weight is up but my body fat is down.”

He won’t even be wearing a brace on his reconstructed knee.

“I’m one of those guys who is just fearless about it,” he said.

His arm certainly hasn’t gotten weaker.

“Not at all,” he said. “Stronger. Definitely.”

Mentally, he’s not the wide-eyed player he was when he threw 21 interceptions as a rookie and had the label of sloppiness stuck to him.

“I learned from those mistakes and this is four years later, so I should be better,” he said. “I am better. I’m smarter, I understand it and I see it better. That just comes with getting more reps and getting a better feel for the NFL game.”

Perhaps most importantly, his psyche seems renewed.

“I’m going to go out there and cut it loose like I know how and give it everything I got,” he said.

Asked is this feels like Chapter Two of his story, Smith shook his head.

“Not really,” he said. “It’s still Chapter One. Still working and still getting better. It’s not that kind of thing for me. I’m always focused on football, I don’t look at the outside storylines or anything like that. This is a game that I love, I enjoy playing it, and I know that the ups and downs come with it.”

He should have plenty of opportunity to show this New Geno on Friday. Eli Manning is not expected to play and rookie Davis Webb will be limited in what he can do. That leaves the bulk of the snaps for Smith and veteran Josh Johnson. The two are competing for the backup job behind Manning.

Ben McAdoo did not say who will start on Friday, which means it will likely be the first clear indication of how the coaching staff views that camp battle. In practices they have taken turns working with the second and third teams.

Smith has looked good at times in camp, a little off at others. That’s to be expected from a player who is learning a new offense and coming off an injury as he is.

“Every day I’m learning something new and getting better with the operation, with exactly what Coach Mac wants,” Smith said. “That’s something that’s important, understanding what the coach wants, how he wants it done, and being able to go out there and execute.”

On Friday, he gets to go out and execute on the familiar grounds he once — and hopes to continue to — call his home stadium. He’ll be on a different sideline, of course, and in a different locker room. He’ll have to turn right when he walks in through the doors.

“I’m sure once I get to the stadium, put on the new uniform and walk out for the first time as a Giant, it’ll be different,” he said.

He’ll be different too, he seems to think. Though maybe not as different as expected.

“They’ll recognize me,” Smith said of Jets fans, downplaying how dramatic his improvements are so as not to diminish his performance in green. “That’s a misconception. They’ve seen me play, they’ve seen me play well.”

They’ll see him play on Friday and both Giants and Jets fans can judge for themselves.